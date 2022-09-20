October 13 return date for businessmen facing US extradition

Two businessmen who are wanted in the United States for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking network operating out of Jamaica and America were on Monday remanded until October 13 when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Fifty-year-old Anthony Daniels and 60-year-old Hugh Fraser were arrested in targeted anti-narcotics operations by police-military teams in St James and St Andrew in July and placed before the court in relation to an extradition request.

Last Wednesday when they appeared in court, the prosecution indicated that it had received the supporting documents and would make disclosure to defence lawyers.

Consequently, Monday was fixed for the lawyers to return to court to indicate whether their clients will be challenging the extradition request.

But when the matter was mentioned yesterday, the lawyers indicated that they had only received partial disclosure.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hence, a further mention date was scheduled to facilitate full disclosure and for them to go through the documents and consult with their clients.

Daniels, who was arrested in St Andrew, is wanted in America for conspiracy to distribute five kilogrammes or more of cocaine and two counts of distribution of five kilogrammes or more of cocaine.

The allegations are that between February and December of last year, US authorities carried out an investigation into a drug-trafficking network operating out of Jamaica and Philadelphia, which led to the seizure of a quantity of cocaine at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Investigations reportedly led to Daniels and he was indicted.

Fraser, who was apprehended in Montego Bay, is wanted for attempting to distribute five kilogrammes or more of cocaine.

It is said that a probe by American investigators between January and December of last year reportedly found that he is a part of a drug-trafficking network that provided bulk quantity of cocaine to persons in Pennsylvania.

Two different sets of controlled shipments of cocaine weighing nine and 12 kilogrammes, respectively, which were shipped from Jamaica in November and December last year, are alleged to have been linked to him.

The two men were among four held in simultaneous anti-narcotics operations at various locations in St James and St Andrew in July.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration and US Marshals Service had assisted local law enforcement agencies, including the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), in apprehending the men.

According to MOCA, the team in St Andrew discovered approximately US$40,723, CDN$29,190, and J$530,750 in cash along with a licensed Glock firearm with 132 live rounds, 19 cell phones, 28 SIM cards, and other evidentiary material.

In Montego Bay, detectives reportedly seized 11 cell phones, US$6,785, and a BMW motor car.

Attorneys-at-law Christopher Townsend and Chadwick Berry are representing Daniels while Martyn Thomas is representing Fraser.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.