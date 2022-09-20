PSOJ renews call for short-term strategies to tackle gangs

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is renewing its call for the country's political leaders to come together to devise short-term strategies to combat crime, especially those being driven by gangs.

Noting that there has been no movement since it made the call on September 7, the organisation is charging that the government and the security forces must be proactive and lead the way in serving and protecting Jamaicans as many citizens are living in a state of fear and anxiety as they face unrelenting, atrocious criminal acts.

“Jamaicans are losing hope and it certainly appears that under our current legal construct and, or with the resources that are available to be deployed, we don't have the capacity to mount a sustained onslaught on these gangs that will reverse the trajectory of murders and mayhem,” a spokesperson asserted in a statement today.

The PSOJ says while it is aware that medium to long-term plans are being pursued along with socioeconomic interventions in communities, it says the authorities must deal with the immediate crisis.

“The PSOJ has been patient and constructive in supporting our leaders, but this situation is now becoming untenable and is taking a serious psychological and physical toll on us all as we live with the constant fear from the overt and senseless violence which often claims lives and destroys families.

“We are therefore calling for the government and our leaders of the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] and JDF [Jamaica Defence Force] to engage our people and put forward and execute sound and effective short-term violence strategies within our legal construct to mount a credible and sustained effort to neutralise these gangs, to reduce the wanton and horrific loss of lives,” said the spokesperson.

The organisation is of the view that this would go a long way in restoring confidence and providing some comfort and hope to Jamaicans.

