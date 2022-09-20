St Catherine murder case against policemen transferred to circuit court

The case against the two policemen charged with murder almost 14 years after a fatal shooting was today transferred to the St Catherine Circuit Court.

A voluntary bill of indictment was entered in the parish court this morning by the prosecution to give effect to the change.

Sergeant Gurvin Leachman and Constable Dane Lawson are being accused of the September 22, 2008, shooting death of Jevani Robinson on Jobs Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

When they appeared in the circuit court before Justice Bertram Morrison, the matter was postponed until October 31.

The allegations are that about 3:30 p.m. on the day in question police conducted an operation along Jobs Lane, Spanish Town.

During the operation, Robinson was allegedly shot and killed by police when he challenged them.

The police reportedly seized an illegal gun in the incident.

An investigation was launched into the matter and in April 2022 the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that the policemen be charged with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

