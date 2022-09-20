St Catherine woman in custody over disappearance of courthouse keys

A woman has been taken into custody in relation to the disappearance of keys belonging to the St Catherine Parish Court that were at the Spanish Town Police Station for safekeeping.

She was apprehended on Monday during an operation at her house in Central Village, St Catherine.

The police say an investigation led detectives to the woman's house.

According to the police, keys fitting the descriptions of the missing items were found in a container at the premises.

The woman was then taken into custody on suspicion of simply larceny.

She is expected to be charged.

The police revealed that the woman is believed to have taken the keys from the police station while on a visit on Tuesday, September 13 to make a report.

The keys were discovered missing on Wednesday, September 14 when court personnel sought to retrieve them from the police station.

- Rasbert Turner

