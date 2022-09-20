St George’s College gets digital boost

Needy students at St George's College in Kingston are to be provided with digital devices to help with their learning.

The school on Monday received a donation of 10 tablets and two laptops from past student Carlyle Grant who said he wants to make a difference in the lives of students at his alma mater.

“I am a big believer in digital transformation and I believe the youth need to understand digital technology with how the world is going," Grant told The Gleaner.

"It is towards their homework assistance programme, so it's really for at-risk youths and students who don't really have it to be able to have access to these devices to do their assignment and better function in class,” he added.

Upper school vice principal, Suzette Mullings-Douglas, said the donation will make a difference for students.

“Ever since COVID we are emphasising the use of technology. A number of kids still don't have a device, whether it's a smartphone or a tablet. This will go a long way because we are still keeping a link with our Google classroom for students who may be absent from school,” she said.

“We'll be very careful about who gets the devices, we want to ensure that they're students who are really in need and those who will use it wisely," she said.

Sashana Small

