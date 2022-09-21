Bail hearing for alleged Ranko Gang members again postponed

Reputed leader of the Clarendon-based Ranko Gang, Constable Tafari Silvera, and six other alleged cronies were remanded Wednesday for the continuation of their bail hearing on November 23 in the Home Circuit Court.

The hearing of the application was scheduled to resume Wednesday, but was postponed because of the absence of Justice Vinette Graham-Allen.

The seven defendants are among nine persons charged in the gang matter.

Two of the defendants were not brought before the court Wednesday.

Silvera, who is accused of hiring two hitmen to murder a police informant, is among four cops implicated in the matter.

They were arrested in March after they were fingered as allegedly being part of the 27-member gang.

Silvera and two civilians, Christopher Robinson and Mark Bennett, are also before the Home Circuit Court on charges of conspiracy to murder. They were arrested in relation to a plot to kill an alleged crony who was accused of being a police informant.

The Ranko Gang, which has been linked to 17 incidents, is alleged to have been involved in shootings, burglary, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, shopbreaking, conspiracy to murder, and abduction.

The offences were allegedly carried out in Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, St Catherine, St Mary, Trelawny, Kingston, St Andrew, and St James, between 2019 and 2021.

