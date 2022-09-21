JASL to share with region reps on best practices in HIV care delivery

The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), the mechanism that provides a structured and unified approach to the Caribbean’s response to the HIV epidemic, will facilitate a five-day South-South Knowledge Exchange event in collaboration with Jamaica AIDS Support for Life (JASL) in Kingston, Jamaica, starting September 19 to September 23.

The weeklong activity will allow regional stakeholders to examine the planning, implementation, and evaluation of JASL’s prevention, treatment and enabling environment and human rights programmes.

The initiative aims to strengthen the regional response by identifying best practices of JASL’s model in HIV management/programming with special emphasis on pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and other specialised treatment and care services that cater to vulnerable populations, including: men who have sex with men (MSM), female sex workers and transgender persons. Kandasi Walton-Levermore, executive director, JASL, said: “Regional participants will be exposed to the lessons learnt and the factors contributing to the successful delivery of HIV prevention and treatment services for key populations and people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. JASL will share its customised approach in service delivery to achieving an enabling environment for improved access to HIV services for all.”

The South-South Exchange is supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It will include key civil society organisations that implement HIV programmes from five countries within the Caribbean community (CARICOM), including the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The exchange will also focus on the coordination and collaboration mechanisms between JASL, the ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW), other CSOs, the private sector and other partners in delivering comprehensive HIV services. Participants will be tasked to develop country-specific action plans to enhance collaboration among participants in the South-South initiative.

Walton-Levermore underscored that the South-South Knowledge Exchange would be a great step for improving the capacity in the region towards achieving the 95-95-95 targets for ending AIDS.