More calls for NEPA to give update on steps taken to address Rio Cobre pollution

Opposition Spokesperson on Land, Environment and Climate Change, Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns is calling for the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) to give an immediate update on the progress made in addressing the Rio Cobre fish kill, which occurred over a month ago.

In statement to the media on Wednesday, Frazer Binns said NEPA has a duty to update the nation on the progress made, including its plans to call on the US$771,558 environmental performance bond.

The Opposition Spokesperson said NEPA must say who will benefit from the funds and whether they will include any government department or agencies.

She also wants to know what actions NEPA has taken since serving notice on Windalco.

In addition, Frazer-Binns is demanding details about NEPA's meeting with Windalco on August 8.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Providing this kind of transparency will give comfort and hope to the residents whose health, lives and livelihoods have been so negatively impacted by this fish kill,” said Senator Frazer-Binns.

Three weeks ago, the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) also expressed concern about the lack of updates from NEPA following the toxic discharge from Windalco's effluent holding pond.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.