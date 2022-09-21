No need to withdraw, Chang rebuffs shoot to kill critics

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says he is standing by his comments that the police should shoot to kill when confronted by gunmen.

Speaking in Westmoreland last week, Chang urged members of the security forces to shoot to kill when confronted by armed gunmen, noting that the country was spending too much to treat criminals at public-health facilities.

The statements have been condemned by human rights groups and the Independent Commission of Investigations.

And yesterday presiding Bishop of the Christian Holiness Church in Jamaica, Dr Alvin Bailey, said Chang's statement is a sign of desperation and he should resign.

But, speaking at this morning's post-cabinet press briefing the security minister rebuffed his critics.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"I don't think there's anything there to withdraw," he declared.

Chang said his urging to cops was "standard use of force policy".

He said the government like members of the public is concerned about the brutality of criminals.

He said increased drive-by shootings have left communities in fear.

He said the police are entitled to respond when they come under attack from criminals.

“In a combat situation … the first right to life I think is the right to life of the policeman who is acting to protecting not only himself but the wider society,” said Chang.

He rejected criticisms that his shoot-to-kill comment would act as an inducement to cops to engage in unprofessional conduct.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.