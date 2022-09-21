Past student donates devices to aid STGC digital project

ST GEORGE’S COLLEGE (STGC) students’ capacity to participate in technology-based learning has been bolstered by a donation of 10 tablets and two laptops to the school by past student and social media coordinator at the US Embassy, Carlyle Grant.

Grant received a contribution of US$2,000 from the US Embassy to help STGC with its digital transformation efforts.

“I am a big believer in digital transformation, and I believe the youth need to understand digital technology with how the world is going,” Grant told The Gleaner.

“It is towards their homework assistance programme, so it’s really for at-risk youth and students who don’t really have it, to be able to have access to these devices to do their assignment and better function in class,” he added.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROJECT

The STGC digital transformation project will enable at-risk students to improve their academic skills by gaining access and utilising digital devices. Students using these devices will be able to participate in classes on days when they are not able to be there physically, and be able to use the devices on campus to complete assignments or do tests.

Upper-school vice-principal Suzette Mullings-Douglas said the donation will benefit students who do subjects such as technical drawing but do not have a device to adequately participate in class, fourth and fifth form students doing school based assessments (SBAs), and students who are absent from school for different reasons.

“Ever since COVID, we are emphasising the use of technology, a number of kids still don’t have a device, whether it’s a smartphone or a tablet. This will go a long way because we are still keeping a link with our Google classroom for students who may be absent from school,” she said.

She said some of the devices will be given to needy students, while the remainder will be offered on a loan arrangement.

“We’ll be very careful about who gets the devices. We want to ensure that they’re students who are really in need and those who will use it wisely,” she said.

