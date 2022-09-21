Police positive about breakthrough in Spring Village fatal attack

Commander of the St Catherine South police Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips says it will only be a matter of time before investigators make a significant breakthrough into Sunday’s fatal attack on spectators at a football match in Spring Village, St Catherine.

Phillips says the police are receiving positive cooperation in the investigation, noting that some of the force’s brightest minds are leading the probe.

He says a manhunt remains ongoing for the attackers.

"We believe that one of the culprits was indeed hit. We are not able to find that person as yet or have any lead as to where that person might be, but as I said before the investigation is going on strongly," Phillips disclosed.

Phillips along with National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, and a team from Jamaica Boilers, led by its chairman Robert Levy, visited the community today.

The football match was being held at a Jamaica Broilers play field in Spring Village.

During the visit, an alleged eyewitness recounted the moment she said she saw one of the gunmen being challenged by a policeman who returned fire, hitting him.

Phillips acknowledged that the alleged eyewitness’ account is consistent with what the investigation has unraveled so far.

Nine persons were shot, three fatally, when gunmen in their quest to kill one man who was said to be implicated in a missing firearm scheme opened fire on a group of spectators watching the football match.

- Ruddy Mathison

