SE St Mary MP wants informal settlement regularised

St Mary South East Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn has called attention to the development of new informal settlements in his constituency, particularly in the community of Enfield.

In his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate on Wednesday, Dunn said he has made contact repeatedly with the National Land Agency's parish office and sent letters to the Commissioner of Lands urging them to speedily regularise the area.

According to Dunn, the people living in the area are willing to purchase the lands so that steps can be made to develop the community properly by putting in utilities, such as light, water and sewerage systems.

Noting that the constituency needs a new housing scheme, Dunn called on the National Housing Trust and the Housing Agency of Jamaica to build or work with a developer to provide low-income solutions for the residents.

Commenting on health infrastructure in the constituency, the St Mary South East MP said that by the first quarter of 2023 the Annotto Bay Hospital will have a new building, complete with state-of-the-art laboratory and physiotherapy services.

“This will mean a better quality of life and range of services will be available to residents of St Mary, Portland and as far as St Ann,” he said.

However, Dunn reported that the Belfield Clinic in the constituency was in a deplorable condition.

He called on Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton to “come to the aid of the people of Belfield and to accelerate plans to build the new Belfield Clinic which serves approximately 800 residents and is a most important health institution in this part of the constituency”.

-Edmond Campbell

