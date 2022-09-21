St Ann man accused of stealing cash, blow dryer and underwear charged
A St Ann hotel worker who was held in the parish last week with stolen items was charged by detectives on Tuesday.
He is 26-year-old Javier Amos, of Lancewood district, in Ocho Rios, St Ann.
On September 13, a police patrol team accosted and searched Amos and reportedly found several items that matched the description of goods stolen from a house in Lancewood district earlier that day.
The items included coins, snacks, a blow dryer and a radio.
The police say Amos could not account for the items and was arrested.
They say during the investigation that followed, Amos was implicated in a second incident of housebreaking in the community on the same day.
In that incident, the occupants reported that the culprit broke a grille, entered and stole underwear, cologne and $50,000.
