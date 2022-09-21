Two guns, ammunition recovered in Whitfield Town, St Andrew

Two illegal guns and 34 rounds of ammunition were this morning seized in Whitfield Town by cops attached to the St Andrew South police.

No arrest was made.

The Glock and a Smith and Wesson Springfield pistols and the cache of ammunition were discovered in the backyard of a premises located along Fitzgerald Avenue.

The operation started around 5 o'clock and lasted for about two hours.

The security forces have increased activities in the area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.