Ammunition recovered in St Catherine, man being sought
Published:Thursday | September 22, 2022 | 7:19 AM
Several rounds of ammunition were seized by the police on Terminal Road in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine.
The police report that about 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday a team on patrol observed a motorcyclist driving along the roadway and signalled him to stop.
The driver reportedly however disobeyed and sped off.
The police gave chase but the man escaped.
During a subsequent search of the area by the police, a bag was found with twelve 12-gauge cartridges.
The search for the suspect continues.
