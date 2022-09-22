Ammunition recovered in St Catherine, man being sought

Several rounds of ammunition were seized by the police on Terminal Road in Old Harbour Bay, St Catherine.

The police report that about 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday a team on patrol observed a motorcyclist driving along the roadway and signalled him to stop.

The driver reportedly however disobeyed and sped off.

The police gave chase but the man escaped.

During a subsequent search of the area by the police, a bag was found with twelve 12-gauge cartridges.

The search for the suspect continues.

