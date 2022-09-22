Corporate Hands | BCIC commits to making the roads safer

BCIC, the main sponsor and partner of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), is proud to have been a part of the launch of the TODSS/BCIC Blue Ribbon First Responders Holistic Training Programme in Trelawny on September 8. A presentation of certificates to stakeholders in the transport industry in Kingston who completed the training was held last month at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Head of business development at BCIC, Corline Campbell (centre), addressed the participants in Trelawny, emphasising BCIC’s commitment to their partnership with TODSS and other organisations in the industry to help make Jamaica’s roads safer.