The key to restoring hope for many families is a place to call home. Here, Jerome Griffiths (right), CIBC FirstCaribbean’s head of human resources, and Marsha Burrell Rose, marketing and development manager, Food For The Poor (FFP), hold the ‘key’ celebrating the bank’s contribution to funding a house and a 25-pound gas cylinder for a family in the FFP’s ‘A Shelter with a Purpose ... Uniting Families’ campaign.