Thu | Sep 22, 2022
Corporate Hands | COK assists fire victim
Published:
Thursday | September 22, 2022 | 12:06 AM
Photo
Video
Rudolph Brown
Kaydian Malcolm (left), credit relations officer, presents Sharon Dunn, a COK member, with a contribution of $100,000 to assist to rebuild her house after it was damaged by the recent Beeston Street fire in central Kingston.
