Thu | Sep 22, 2022

Corporate Hands | COK assists fire victim

Published:Thursday | September 22, 2022 | 12:06 AM
Kaydian Malcolm (left), credit relations officer, presents Sharon Dunn, a COK member, with a contribution of $100,000 to assist to rebuild her house after it was damaged by the recent Beeston Street fire in central Kingston.
Rudolph Brown
Kaydian Malcolm (left), credit relations officer, presents Sharon Dunn, a COK member, with a contribution of $100,000 to assist to rebuild her house after it was damaged by the recent Beeston Street fire in central Kingston.