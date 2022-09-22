Corporate Hands | Guardian Life awards PEP scholars

Guardian Life President Meghon Miller-Brown (centre) demonstrates her support for youth excellence in education as she places protective arms around Kaneil Mitchell (left) and Zoya Cyrus after the formalities of her company’s annual awards function to honour excellence in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) recently. Kaneil (Ardenne Prep) and Zoya (Stella Maris Prep) copped the top boy and top girl awards, respectively, for children or legal wards of Guardian Life policyholders. Their outstanding performances landed them both at Campion College.