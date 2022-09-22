Corporate Hands | Rainforest continues partnership with Ministry of Health and Wellness

Rainforest Caribbean was proud to hand over a digital scale for newborns as well as funds for the refurbishing of the medical records storage room at the Slipe Pen Road Comprehensive Health Centre as part of its long-standing partnership through the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt a Clinic programme. Here, Roger Lyn, Rainforest’s director of corporate affairs and marketing, presents the scale and cheque to Nurse Jacqueline Freeburn-Griffiths, while Courtney Cephas, executive director of the ministry’s Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, and Samantha Edwards, acting clinic administrator, look on.