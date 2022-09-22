Corporate Hands | UWI student gets $100,000 grant from Rotary Club of St Andrew North

Donald Patterson (right), director, Rotary Club of St Andrew North Education Foundation, hands over a cheque for $100,000 as an education grant to Tarique Barrett, second-year marketing and accounting student at The University of the West Indies. Looking on are Barrett’s mentors and part-time employers Gregory Hughsam and Andrea Hughsam of Central Trading Company Limited. A total of $400,000 in education grants was disbursed by the foundation recently to four secondary-school and two university students.