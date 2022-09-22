Thu | Sep 22, 2022

Fire destroys family house in Standpipe

Thursday | September 22, 2022
Firefighters from the Half-Way-Tree and York Park fire stations were called to the scene at approximately 3:30 pm.

Four families have been displaced after fire destroyed their house in Standpipe, St Andrew this afternoon.

According to District Officer Norris Munroe, a child in the house was playing with a lighter, causing a sheet in one of the rooms to catch fire. The fire spread and gutted nine rooms on the family house.

"This a wi family house, wi lived here all our lives," Pollyanne Findlay, who said she only managed to save her important documents, told The Gleaner.

