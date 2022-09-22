Major ganja bust in Clarendon, seven arrested

The police in Clarendon have seized an estimated 900 pounds of compressed ganja.

Seven persons were taken into custody in relation to the recovery.

The police say information was received and a team deployed.

It was reported that on Wednesday morning three cars travelling in a convoy were seen along the Bustamante Highway.

All three vehicles, including a Grey Toyota Noah, were intercepted in the vicinity of the Cool Oasis service station and searched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to the police, a large quantity of ganja was discovered inside the Noah vehicle.

The drugs were seized and the occupants of all three vehicles were arrested.

The police say they remain in custody and are to be processed.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.