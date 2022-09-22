Man gunned down at tyre shop in Westmoreland

The Whithorne police in Westmoreland are probing the shooting death of a man at a tyre shop.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Tashwayne Coke, a labourer of the community of Darliston, which is in the parish.

The police report that about 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon, Coke and two other men were travelling in a Toyota Voxy minibus to a football match when the vehicle picked up a puncture along the Petersfield main road.

The driver pulled over at a nearby tyre shop and while at the location, a man walked over to the occupants, brandished a handgun, and opened fire hitting Coke multiple times.

The gunman then escaped.

The police were called to the scene.

Coke was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Some 111 persons have been murdered in Westmoreland since the start of the year.

- Hopeton Bucknor

