MP Green wants Flagaman district irrigation system fast-tracked

Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western Floyd Green is calling for the Ministry of Agriculture to fast-track the implementation of an irrigation and water supply system for farmers of Flagaman district and surrounding areas in the parish.

Green says this is important to help boost output.

He made the call today while speaking at the handing over of relief supplies to farmers affected by a bushfire in August.

Flagaman farmers appeal for help as farms razed again

Among other things, they were provided with water tanks, machetes, fertiliser, seeds, and water boots.

"I want to say to the ministry team, to the Minister [Pearnel Charles Jr], we have to try to accelerate the pace. We have to speed up the process to get irrigation into this area," Green pleaded.

“I know we are far advanced in the planning stage, but I can tell you it is overdue and our farmers are ready for it," the former agriculture and fisheries minister said.

Last month, several farmers in the Flagaman farming community suffered some $3.8 million of losses from a bushfire on August 16, which was the anniversary of another fire that took place in 2019.

- Albert Ferguson

