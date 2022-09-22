Police seeking BMW X5 driver involved in Westmoreland fatal crash

The police are seeking to find the driver of a black BMW X5 SUV who fled a Westmoreland crash scene in which two motorcyclists were killed.

The police say the vehicle was found abandoned with the licence plates removed.

Those killed are 18-year-old Domanic Brown of Hopewell district and 65-year-old Balford Tomlinson of Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril, both in Westmoreland.

The Negril police report that about 12:20 on Tuesday afternoon, Tomlinson and Brown were travelling on separate motorcycles along the Retreat main road towards Negril when they were hit by the SUV.

It is reported that the SUV driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a motorcycle being driven by Brown.

The out-of-control SUV reportedly continued along the roadway and then crashed into a second motorcycle, which was being driven by Tomlinson.

Both motorcyclists sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The SUV driver reportedly sped away from the scene.

The police say the vehicle was later found abandoned along Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril with the licence plates missing.

The vehicle was seized and a search was launched for the driver.

- Hopeton Bucknor

