TAJ rounds up alleged tax cheats

Almost two dozen people accused of not paying various taxes were taken into custody early Thursday morning during coordinated operations in St Catherine.

The operations are being conducted by Tax Administration Jamaica's (TAJ) Special Enforcement Team.

Already, more than 20 people have been taken into custody, according to enforcement sources.

It's reported that over 40 people could be in custody at the end of the operations.

The accused tax cheats are expected to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court later today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.