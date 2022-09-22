Williamsfield leg of toll highway 81% complete – Crawford

MEMBER OF Parliament (MP) for Manchester Central, Rhoda Moy Crawford, says the Williamsfield leg of the East/West South Coast Highway is now 81 per cent complete.

“When completed, travel time to Mandeville will be significantly reduced,” Crawford said.

She was making her contribution to the 2022/23 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on September 20. The MP also provided an update on the $410-million Greater Mandeville Water Supply System.

“This system is currently in phase two of four phases. When completed, residents in Mandeville and neighbouring communities will be relieved of decades of severe water challenges,” the first-term MP promised.

She also pointed out that the $80-million Greater Mandeville Traffic Management System, which aims to eliminate congestion in the rural township, is finally being implemented.

“When completed, we will see new turning lanes, conversions of some roadways to full two-way operation, new signalised intersections, added traffic lights, new drainage systems and road rehabilitation,” Crawford outlined.

Meanwhile, the MP advised that plans are under way to construct a new $48-million state-of-the-art female ward at the Manchester infirmary.

Additionally, refurbishing of the Broadleaf Community Health Clinic is set to commence following a site inspection.

JIS