Bus conductor shot dead in Hanover

A bus conductor was shot and killed in a daring attack on a bus that sent desperate passengers jumping through windows in Hopewell, Hanover on Friday evening.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m., in the vicinity of the Orchard main road.

The police have not yet released the man's identity.

It's reported that the man was working on a Toyota Coaster public passenger bus that was heading towards Lucea, the capital of the western parish.

On reaching the vicinity of the Hopewell Service Station , a man posing as a passenger with whom the conductor was involved in an argument for much of the journey, pulled a firearm and opened fire, eyewitnesses alleged.

The driver stopped the bus and passengers alighted from the vehicle, some jumped through the windows.

The wounded conductor also ran from the bus but collapsed shortly after.

He was later pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

