Clients welcome comfort of Falmouth’s new VMBS offices

Western Bureau:

The last time Dian Chambers attempted to do business at the Victoria Mutual Building Society’s (VMBS) offices in Falmouth, she was so frustrated she went back home before even setting foot inside.

Not so now.

On Monday, Chambers, a 15-year member of the building society, was among a group of persons who were pleasantly surprised by the new-look office and anticipated enhanced customer service experience.

“ I am here today and it is comforting. Last week, I went to Market Street. When I saw the crowd on the outside, I just turned away. This is so different, I can sit and wait,” said Chambers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Senior staffers welcomed clients to the new 3, 600 square feet facility at Champion Plaza for a ribbon cutting and official opening ceremony, and assured them that things would be different.

Rhona Anderson of Bounty Hall was the first client to be served at the new location. She said:

“ Even if I have to wait, I can do so seated in air-conditioned comfort. It is a new look to banking.”

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Paul Elliot said the move was in response to concerns from customers.

“We have listened to you, our clients, and have responded. Today, we move into a new space as a part of the transformation. There will be no more waiting on the outside to do business. When you drive to this new branch, you will have no worries to find parking. All the services offered at our Market Street building will be available here to serve you better. If we don’t get it right, tell us. We endeavour to hear you and do it for you,” Elliot said.

Custos Hugh Gentles who participated in the event endorsed the project.

“This is a step in the right direction. When businesses like VMBS listen to their clients and act to satisfy their concerns, it can only be right,” Gentles said.

Branch manager Sean Taylor’s vision for the new branch is for increased clientèle and a sustained relationship.

“I see growth in our client base. The convenience at this new branch is something to talk about. The old Market Street building which we own will be used strictly for money transfers. That operation will reduce the numbers of people who would come to this branch. Of note is ... that, at VMBS, your name is still on our records. You do not lose whatever you had, even if you have not visited us for years,” Taylor said.

He says the staff numbers have not been increased.

“What happens now is that all of us are on one level. At Market Street, there was a second floor and you wouldn’t see everybody. Here, the client is close to us and makes for a friendly atmosphere,” he said.