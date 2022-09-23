Consumers encouraged to use CAC app

Consumers have been encouraged to use the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) mobile application for guidance in making local purchasing decisions.

Addressing a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank', Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dolsie Allen, told JIS News that the application supports the Commission's efforts to keep consumers in the know.

“We want our consumers to be vigilant and well informed. Education is important for our consumers, and we have to arm them with the requisite information, so they make wise decisions. We are growing as a nation, and we ask that you grow as a consumer as well. Let us be a little more responsible in how we conduct our day-to-day transactions as it relates to our commercial activities,” she said.

With more than 4,000 downloads, the app keeps consumers safe and makes it easier for shoppers to take action on consumer-related issues.

It provides information such as consumer rights and laws, filing complaints, and food safety. It also allows for the comparison of prices for goods and services.

“It is like having a lawyer in your back pocket,” Director of Communications at the CAC, Latoya Halstead, reinforced.

Details of the Commission's undertakings can also be accessed through the app, including its achievements for each financial year.

Allen took the opportunity to point out that for the first five months of the current financial year (April 1– August 31), the Commission's outreach activities have impacted approximately 25,017 persons through 156 engagements.

This is up from 13,198 in the corresponding period last year.

The application is available for download on the Google Play Store and iOS Apple platform.

