Curfew imposed in Crescent Road, St Andrew after deadly shooting

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Crescent Road off Waltham Park Road in the St Andrew South Police Division.

It follows today's gun attack in the area that left two persons dead and a third nursing injuries.

The curfew started at 6 p.m., on Friday, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m., on Sunday.

The police say during the hours of the curfew, persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Waltham Park Road from Brotherton Avenue to Crescent Road.

EAST: Along Crescent Road from Waltham Park Road to Spanish Town Road

SOUTH: Along Spanish Town Road from Crescent Road to Brotherton Avenue

WEST: Along Brotherton Avenue from Spanish Town Road to Waltham Park Road

