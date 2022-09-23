'Don’t try to cross it' - McKenzie warns against using flooded roadways

Minister of local government and rural development, Desmond McKenzie, is warning Jamaicans to exercise caution when using the roadways as the country remains under tropical storm watch.

McKenzie was speaking at the handing over of 12 one-room studio units on Friday afternoon in the community of Bell Rock, off Olympic Way in West Central St Andrew.

“I am urging residents, not just in this community but right across the island; where there is flooding, don't try to cross it. Those of you who drive motor vehicles, if the road is not passable, don't try and drive through the road,” he said.

McKenzie lamented the many instances in the past where motorists have chanced driving across flooded roadways and have lost their lives. He is, therefore, urging Jamaicans to take extra precautions in whatever activities they carry out during this time of expected inclement weather.

“And for those persons who are living into communities that is prone to flooding, we will make all the arrangements. Buses to transport persons will be provided once the call is made,” he added.

“When the transportation come make sure you use it because we are not prepared to put the lives of our first responders at risk because people are afraid to respond to what we are asking. Whatever you lose, once your life is spared you can work to regain it,” said McKenzie.

He went on to say arrangements have been made to pick up persons living on the streets islandwide and to transport them to shelters.

“The government is making sure that everyone is protected,” he said.

McKenzie further stated that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) would commence operations on a 24-hour basis, effective tonight, and that all 900 shelters along with the respective managers were on standby.

“Once we have been given the indication that we need to move to a different level, then we will make those announcements,” he said.

- Asha Wilks

