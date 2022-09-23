Jamaican man gets 11 years in US prison for child sex trafficking

A Jamaican man has been sentenced to 11 years in a United States federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor.

Twenty-four-year-old Joel Lindsay, also known as 'Joey Guapo', was sentenced in Hartford, Connecticut, on Thursday.

Evidence given in court revealed that in October 2019, Lindsay conspired with an associate, Joseph Pina, to recruit, entice and transport a 16-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts.

The court heard that on October 17, 2019, Lindsay, Pina and another individual picked up the minor victim and took her to a hotel.

At the hotel, they took photographs of the minor and posted them on a website to advertise her sexual services.

Lindsay and Pina then arranged prostitution appointments for the minor victim.

On that night, the minor victim earned at least US$100 from prostitution appointments, all of which she gave to Lindsay.

Lindsay and Pina posted more advertisements and arranged prostitution appointments for the minor victim at other hotels on the following three nights.

The investigation further revealed that the men engaged in sexual activity with the minor victim.

The minor victim also reported to investigators that Lindsay physically assaulted her.

Lindsay was arrested on August 20, 2020, and pleaded guilty to the sex trafficking of a minor on October 15, 2021.

He is facing deportation to Jamaica upon completion of his sentence.

His associate, Pina, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment earlier this year.

