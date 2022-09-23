JPS mobilises crews in preparation for inclement weather

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that it is mobilising its crews and other critical elements to manage the effects of the bad weather that is expected to impact Jamaica this weekend.

JPS is also encouraging members of the public to take steps to secure their households and personal safety.

It says persons should take stock of trees on their premises that could pose a danger to their homes or to power lines, and trim these where it is safe to do so.

They are however cautioned not to attempt to cut trees that are already close to lines, as this could result in electric shock or loss of life.

Members of the public are also encouraged to ensure they have supplies on hand, including flashlights, battery-operated radios, non-perishable food items and water.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Importantly, persons who make use of generators should ensure that they are in good working order and properly connected to their home system.

The power company is also reminding customers that the severe weather system may result in extended power outages, as has been experienced in neighbouring territories.

Once the system has passed, members of the public must avoid downed power lines.

After the passage of the storm, JPS says it will follow its restoration protocol to have power returned to those who lost supply.

The restoration protocol is structured as follows:

* The system is assessed for damage.

* Power is restored to essential services such as water pumps, hospitals, communications etc.

* Critical loads and largely populated areas are addressed.

* Smaller population centres.

* Small pockets of customers and individuals are returned to normalcy.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.