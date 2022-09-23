M16, JDF and JCF uniforms found in Kingston

An M16 rifle along with uniforms belonging to the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force were seized in the community of Rose Garden in Kingston on Thursday.

The police say the items were discovered in an abandoned room located along Smith Lane.

Deputy Superintendent Linval Phoenix, who is in charge of operations for the Kingston Central police division, noted that the cartridge found in the rifle was modified to fit nine millimetre rounds and not the usual 5.56 rounds used in the weapon.

“This is indicative of the type of criminality and sophistication of the criminal elements that we are faced with in Jamaica. They will go at all lengths in order to achieve their objectives,” said Phoenix.

The seizure came as the police increased operational activities in the area arising from a double murder on Monday along James Street in the Rose Garden community.

Investigations are ongoing.

