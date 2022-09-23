Met office monitoring progress of tropical depression

The Meteorological Service says it continues to monitor the progress of the tropical depression that has formed over the central Caribbean Sea.

The system is expected to continue its slow strengthening over the next few days while moving closer to Jamaica.

A Severe Weather Alert, therefore, remains in effect for the island.

Jamaica and its territorial waters should begin to feel the impacts of the tropical depression as early as midday on Saturday with an increase in showers and gusty winds.

At 4:00 a.m. the centre of Tropical Depression #9 was located near latitude 13.9 degrees North, longitude 68.6 degrees West, or about 985 kilometres (615 miles) east-southeast of Kingston, or 930 kilometres (580 miles) east-southeast of Morant Point, Jamaica.

The tropical depression is moving towards the west-northwest near 20 km/h (13 mph) and a more westward turn is forecast over the next day or so followed by a turn back to the west-northwest and northwest by this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h (35 mph) with higher gusts and slow intensification is forecast over the next day or so, followed by more significant strengthening over the weekend and early next week.

On the current forecast track, Tropical Depression #9 will move over the waters south of Hispaniola on Saturday and move closer to Jamaica's southwestern coastline as a tropical storm on Sunday as it approaches the Cayman Islands.

All small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, should be arriving in port to start preparations for safe harbour at this time.

3-DAY FORECAST (Starting Tomorrow):

Saturday: Isolated morning showers across eastern and north-central parishes. Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon to evening showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across most parishes. Lingering night-time showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of scattered moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds across most parishes. Lingering night-time showers and thunderstorms.

Monday: Cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy.

