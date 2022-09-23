Moroccan BPO firm Intelcia opens location in New Kgn

The Morocco-headquartered business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Intelcia is the latest company to invest in the local sector with the opening of a site in New Kingston on Thursday, its first location in the Caribbean.

Located in the New Kingston Business Centre, Intelcia’s ambitions are to serve the US region as it employs more than 600 Jamaicans.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister Aubyn Hill said that the Government is looking forward to the innovations that Intelcia will bring to the country’s business landscape.

He noted that global services remain one of the fastest-growing economic sectors in the country, with significant employment growth.

More than 55,000 Jamaicans are employed in the island’s BPO sector, which has more than 70 firms.

“Jamaica is the investment destination to be,” Hill declared.

“The Government of Jamaica is committed to investing consistently in the global services sector,” he added.

Intelcia has a global footprint of 85 sites across 17 countries in three continents. With more than 220 clients and 40,000 employees, it is projected to see revenues of €760 million this year.

Karim Bernoussi, Intelcia Global co-founder and CEO, is hoping the company can continue making a positive impact by establishing this site in New Kingston.

He stated that Intelcia felt a spirit of pride being able to partner with a developing country and noted that countries like Morocco and Jamaica did not have to be consumers of others, but should be more aggressive and optimistic about the future.

“This inauguration is a key milestone in our group’s history, as this new venture further supports our commitment to consolidate investments that will serve the US region by offering more employment opportunities to Jamaican youth. ... There is great synchrony between our core values and the spirit of Jamaica, which will greatly facilitate our integration in this new and highly attractive outsourcing destination,” Bernoussi said.

Founded in Africa in 2000, Intelcia initially focused on the French-speaking market but, 20 years later, it has expanded into English-speaking countries, launching operations in the United States, the Caribbean and Egypt to service the United States as the priority market.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com