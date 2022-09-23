Schools used as shelters granted permission to close early

Schools that are designated emergency shelters have been granted permission by the Ministry of Education to close at 12:30 p.m. today to allow for full preparation in the event they will be used to house evacuees.

This follows the Meteorological Service Division issuing a severe weather alert bulletin for Jamaica, which indicated that a tropical wave is advancing over the south eastern Caribbean with a potential to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next day or two.

The Ministry says it has mobilised its emergency response teams at all public educational institutions on the advice of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams and the Ministry's senior executives on Thursday held a virtual meeting with school administrators in preparation for the advancing weather system.

The meeting was attended by over 800 school administrators, who shared their safety plans for tropical weather-related emergencies.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They were updated by the Ministry's team on the steps to be taken in the event that their schools are used as evacuation storm shelters.

“I am pleased to note from reports that I have received, that all safety and security protocols are in place for the impending tropical wave. Our public schools are at the forefront of providing shelter. As planned, evacuations are part of the many aspects of emergency preparation efforts for which our schools have to be prepared,” Williams said in her address to the school administrators.

She also commended principals and teachers for their responsiveness, resilience and support during this challenging period.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.