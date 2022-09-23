St Andrew South police list 'Skull' and 'Gaza Man' among persons of interest

The St Andrew South Police have listed five men as persons of interest in relation to the recent increase in crime and violence in sections of the division.

These persons are urged to turn themselves in to the Hunts Bay Police by midday on Saturday, September 24.

They are:

Ronald Smith, otherwise called 'Skull'

Orlando Blake, otherwise called 'Lando' or 'Gaza Man'

Raheem Brown, otherwise called 'Berger'

A man known only as 'Dane'

A man known only as 'Skilly'.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, 876-923-6197, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

The list was released Friday evening, hours after a deadly shooting on Crescent Road off Waltham Park Road in the police division.

A curfew has since been established in the area.

