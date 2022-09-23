St Catherine woman in drinking spree to mark 21st birthday found dead

A St Catherine woman who reportedly drank almost two dozen cups of an alcoholic beverage to celebrate turning 21 years old, was found dead hours into her birthday on Thursday.

The Browns Hall police in St Catherine North are investigating a case of sudden death.

The woman has been identified as Shenoya Brown from Kentish District .

Brown reportedly indulged in a drinking spree, consuming an array of alcoholic beverages on Wednesday night before retiring to bed.

A video has since emerged on social media showing Brown taking shots of liquor while counting to 21.

She was found unresponsive in bed around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

An alarm was raised and Brown was later confirmed dead.

- Rasbert Turner

