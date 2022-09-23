TAJ cancels Saturday opening amid severe weather alert

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has cancelled plans to open select offices on Saturday in light of the impending bad weather.

It said it has decided to take the necessary precautions to safeguard its facilities, staff and clients.

In a media release today, TAJ said persons can still do business online, such as payment for driver's licence renewal, fitness certificate, traffic ticket, business-related taxes and deductions and property tax, as well as electronically query property tax liabilities.

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of other online payment options or use its direct funds transfer payment channel.

