Two men charged for alleged robbery of minor in Kingston

The police have charged two men over the alleged robbery of a minor along North Street in Kingston.

Charged with robbery with aggravation and malicious destruction of property are 19-year-old Malike Palmer, a construction worker of Blake Road, Kingston, and 27-year-old Jhovar Reid, a higgler of Lissant Road, also in Kingston.

The police report that about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, three men pounced upon the complainant and proceeded to rob him of his cell phone.

A struggle reportedly ensued and the boy was stabbed.

Cops on patrol in the area accosted Palmer and Reid in the commission of the crime, according to the police.

Both men were charged and are to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, September 28.

