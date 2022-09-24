Guns and ammunition seized in St Catherine, several men arrested

Three illegal guns, several rounds of ammunition, and several men were arrested in separate incidents across the St Catherine South police division on Friday.

The police say the first weapon was recovered during a search of an open lot in a section of Christian Gardens in Portmore called Banga Gully about 10:48 a.m.

They say a team discovered a .45 semi-automatic pistol, make and serial numbers not visible, with a magazine containing seven live .45 cartridges.

One additional nine millimetre cartridge was also found inside a flower pot outside a shop, according to the police.

A total of nine men were taken into custody.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the second incident, about 8:40 p.m., the police carried out targeted operations along 33 Way 3 East Greater Portmore where a group of men was accosted.

According to the police, a man was found with a nine millimetre Heyward Streams pistol with a magazine containing three nine millimetre cartridges, and another found with vegetable matter resembling ganja estimated to be about 1/4 lb.

Three men were arrested in that incident.

The third incident happened about 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of the Hellshire roundabout.

The police say a quick response team was on patrol in the area when it observed two men on a motorcycle registration plates unknown travelling along the Hellshire main road.

The pillion reportedly had a white bag over his left shoulder.

The police say their action aroused the suspicion of the cops and the team signalled them to stop.

The cyclist reportedly failed to stop and a chase ensued.

On entering the roundabout, the pillion fell from the motorcycle and the bag fell from his shoulder, the police say.

The rider of the motorcycle continued on his journey and the pillion escaped into the area.

The police say the bag was retrieved and searched and a glock 40 pistol affixed with an extended magazine containing thirteen (13) .40 rounds was recovered.

Commanding officer for the St Catherine South police division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips praised the teams for their work and vowed that the police will continue its assault against criminals and violence producers within the division.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.