Hellshire eyesore as beach clean-up waste unremoved

One week after mounds of plastic bottles and other waste were cleared from the Hellshire shoreline in St Catherine on International Coastal Cleanup Day, the piles of garbage collected are yet to be removed and have become a nuisance.

"We managed to clean up the area, but the piles of garbage are strewn about," Devon Malcolm, secretary for the Half Moon Fisherman's Cooperative, told The Gleaner this morning.

He said that while the spirit of volunteerism was appreciated, the uncollected rubbish from the recent exercise has become an eyesore.

"What is happening is dogs and other stray animals are targeting it, ripping the plastic bags and scattering the waste. While we are thankful, we would appreciate an urgent collection, especially with the tropical depression upon us," Malcolm said.

On September 17, members of the Disability Association, the Kiwanis Club, The University of the West Indies, HEART, and the fishing cooperative removed many bags of garbage from the Hellshire shortline.

Audley Gordon, executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority, could not be reached, as several calls to his mobile phones went unanswered.

- Rasbert Turner

