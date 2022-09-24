TrackingIan | Jamaicans encouraged to remain on alert

Jamaica remains under a tropical storm watch as Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen over the central Caribbean Sea while moving closer to Jamaica.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within the next 48 hours.

At 7:00 a.m. the centre of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 14.2 degrees North, longitude 74.5 degrees West, or about 485 kilometres (300 miles) south-southeast of Kingston, or 451 kilometres (280miles) south- southeast of Morant Point, Jamaica.

Ian is moving towards the west-southwest near 24 km/h (15 mph).

A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through to early Sunday.

A turn toward the northwest is forecast late Sunday,followed by a north-northwestward turn by late Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 km/h (45 mph) with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Ian is expected to become a Hurricane late Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 75 km (45 miles) from the centre.

On the forecast track, the centre of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday.

Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday.

Ian has the potential to produce 100-200 millimetres (4-8 inches) of rainfall, mainly over eastern and southern parishes as it passes close to the island on Saturday afternoon and through to Sunday.

Flash flooding is therefore likely over low-lying and flood-prone areas during the remainder of weekend and on Monday.

All small craft operators including fishers from the cays and banks should by now have completed all the necessary safety precautions and are advised to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and wind and sea conditions have returned to normal.