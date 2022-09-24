#TrackingIan | Schoolboy football games postponed
Published:Saturday | September 24, 2022 | 11:06 AM
All schoolboy football games scheduled for today have been postponed ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Ian.
The decision was made yesterday as Jamaica was placed under a tropical storm watch.
The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association Jamaica (ISSA) had tentatively moved up the kick-off times for the games to 1 p.m. with the St George's/ Kingston College game remaining at 3 p.m.
But, ISSA ultimately decided to postpone all fixtures in light of the developments.
