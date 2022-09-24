Sat | Sep 24, 2022

#TrackingIan | Schoolboy football games postponed

Published:Saturday | September 24, 2022 | 11:06 AM
Jehvonne Redman of Dinthill is challenged by Excelsior’s Roshawn Amos (foreground) during a ISSA Champions Cup fixture played at the National Stadium on November 1, 2019.

All schoolboy football games scheduled for today have been postponed ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Ian.

The decision was made yesterday as Jamaica was placed under a tropical storm watch.

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association Jamaica (ISSA) had tentatively moved up the kick-off times for the games to 1 p.m. with the St George's/ Kingston College game remaining at 3 p.m.

But, ISSA ultimately decided to postpone all fixtures in light of the developments. 

