TrackingIan | Schoolboy football games postponed

All schoolboy football games scheduled for today have been postponed ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Ian.

The decision was made yesterday as Jamaica was placed under a tropical storm watch.

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association Jamaica (ISSA) had tentatively moved up the kick-off times for the games to 1 p.m. with the St George's/ Kingston College game remaining at 3 p.m.

But, ISSA ultimately decided to postpone all fixtures in light of the developments.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.