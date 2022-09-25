15-y-o boy allegedly held with ammunition at school charged

A 15-year-old boy is scheduled to face the court to answer the charge of illegal possession of ammunition.

The police say the charge stemmed from a seizure at a high school in Portmore, St Catherine on Friday.

The Portmore police report that about 2:30 p.m., the teen, who is a student at the school, was searched and two rounds of ammunition—one 9mm cartridge and one 5.56mm cartridge— were found.

The police were summoned and the boy was handed over to them.

He was subsequently charged.

