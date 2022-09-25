Angela Brown Burke re-elected as PNP chairman

Dr Angela Brown Burke has been re-elected as Chairman of the opposition People's National Party (PNP).

She was challenged for the post by former deputy general secretary Raymond Pryce.

The vote was held today at the party's National Executive Council (NEC) at Knox College in Clarendon.

The exercise also saw Floyd Morris being returned as deputy chairman as well as 11 other members.

The NEC is the highest decision-making body of the party outside of the annual national conference, which was held last week.

The PNP thanked all NEC members who accepted nominations and offered themselves to serve the party and the people of Jamaica.

