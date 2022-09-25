Do you feel overwhelmed by emotions?

There is an idiosyncrasy in human beings to be overwhelmed by a myriad of emotions. This overwhelming feeling of emotions creates imbalance in life. Whether it is love or anger, positivity or negativity, whenever the spectrum of feelings goes towards the extreme, one loses control and gets drawn to that extreme. When awareness is lost, our decisions and actions become unstable and unproductive. At that point, we become slaves to our own emotions.

Feeling overwhelmed is an indication that your emotions are not in your control. The reality is, whatever actions come out of that state will inevitably be wrong. Being overwhelmed is like flying into a dark cloud; losing sight and clarity and being unable to navigate into the light. Feeling overwhelmed is a sign of instability. It is a storm that passes by and leaves behind emptiness, destruction and sorrow.

The fact is that emotions are very fragile and unstable. Learn to identify your emotions early, control the intensity and channel them into purer forms.

Feelings, contrary to emotions, have tremendous insight, clarity, awareness and sensitivity. Always remember, you are a spiritual being. So be the master, take charge of your emotions and lead them. Bring yourself out of the draining grip of emotions and experience freedom and power.

